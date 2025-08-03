Boston Celtics minority owner to acquire WNBA’s Connecticut Sun for $325M; plans move to Boston by 2027

A group led by Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca has agreed to purchase the Connecticut Sun for $325 million in a landmark move for the WNBA. This marks a new record for the league. The deal includes plans to relocate the franchise to Boston by the 2027 season, pending approval from the WNBA Board of Governors.

Notably, Pagliuca’s group will also invest $100 million in a state-of-the-art practice facility in Boston for the Sun.

WNBA expansion and relocation The WNBA has been expanding rapidly, with five new teams slated to join over the next five seasons. The sides include Portland (2026), Toronto (2026), Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029), and Philadelphia (2030).

Each of these expansion franchises paid a record-setting $250 million fee, highlighting the escalating value of WNBA teams. While nine other cities, including Houston, vied for expansion teams, Boston was notably absent from the bidding process.

WNBA's statement The league emphasized that relocation decisions rest solely with the WNBA Board of Governors, not individual teams.

“No groups from Boston applied for a team at that time, and those other cities remain under consideration based on the extensive work they did as part of the expansion process,” the WNBA stated.

However, Pagliuca’s group has actively lobbied for Boston to be considered for a future franchise.

Connecticut Sun’s legacy The Connecticut Sun, owned by the Mohegan Tribe since 2003, has been a WNBA success story. Purchased for just $10 million and relocated from Orlando, the franchise became the first in the league to be independently owned outside the NBA and the first to turn a profit.

Despite their on-court achievements, including 16 playoff appearances and six consecutive semifinal runs, the Sun have struggled with outdated facilities, practicing at either the Mohegan Sun Arena or a local community center.

This offseason, the team faced significant roster turnover, losing all five starters from the 2024 season to free agency or trades. With a current record of 5-21, the Sun sit at the bottom of the WNBA standings, prompting questions about the team’s immediate future.

Boston’s growing WNBA connection The Connecticut Sun have already built a presence in Boston, playing regular-season games at TD Garden over the past two years, including a notable matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in July. The proposed relocation to Boston could capitalize on the city’s sports culture and growing interest in women’s basketball.

A new era for WNBA investments The $325 million sale price dwarfs previous WNBA team transactions, such as the 2021 sale of the Atlanta Dream for under $10 million and the 2020 purchase of the Las Vegas Aces for approximately $2 million. Pagliuca’s investment signals a new era of financial commitment to the WNBA, driven by the league’s rising popularity and cultural impact.