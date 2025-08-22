Boston Red Sox call up top prospect Jhostynxon Garcia ahead of New York Yankees series

The Red Sox are trailing the Yankees by just 1.5 games in the American League standings. Therefore, this series could be a turning point for both teams.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Aug 2025, 01:21 AM IST
Jhostynxon Garcia #11 of the Boston Red Sox at bat in the third inning during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jhostynxon Garcia #11 of the Boston Red Sox at bat in the third inning during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a four-game series against the New York Yankees, and they are bringing in fresh talent to strengthen their lineup. According to reports, the team has called up outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia ahead of the series. With the Red Sox trailing the Yankees by just 1.5 games in the American League standings, this series could be a turning point for both teams.

(More to follow)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.

Business NewsSportsBoston Red Sox call up top prospect Jhostynxon Garcia ahead of New York Yankees series
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.