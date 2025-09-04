Boston Red Sox rookie star Roman Anthony sidelined due to oblique injury, likely to miss 4-6 weeks

The Boston Red Sox's star rookie, Roman Anthony, was placed on the Injured List with a moderate oblique strain. Manager Alex Cora, speaking on WEEI, confirmed the 21-year-old outfielder is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, a significant blow to the team.

“It’s a moderate one, so usually it takes from four-to-six weeks,” Cora said.

Details about the injury Roman Anthony’s injury occurred during Tuesday’s 11-7 victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. The young star left the game in the fourth inning after experiencing tightness in his left oblique, which was later confirmed by an MRI as a strain.

“It sucks. I wish I could play,” Anthony said in the clubhouse Wednesday. “That’s all I really care about. It sucks.”

Expected timeline for recovery Roman Anthony described feeling discomfort during a check swing in the fourth inning, with the pain intensifying after striking out on a curveball. He clutched his back while heading to the dugout and was immediately sent for evaluation. Oblique injuries are notoriously tricky, often requiring extended rest before resuming baseball activities.

“As far as I know, with the oblique, you have to give it a little bit of time at first, and then from there, it’s slowly try to build it back up,” Anthony explained.

“I will do everything I can to speed this process up, but as far as I know, the first few days, maybe a week, is laying low and letting it heal before I start moving around.”

The projected 4-6 week recovery window places Anthony’s earliest return around October 1, aligning with Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series. A longer recovery could push his comeback to mid-October, potentially during the ALCS, assuming the Red Sox advance that far. Anthony remains optimistic, trusting the Red Sox training staff to guide his rehabilitation.

“I’m going to do all I can every day to get back out there this season to help this team any way possible,” he said.

Impact on the Boston Red Sox Roman Anthony’s absence will leave a gaping hole in the Boston Red Sox's lineup. Since his June 9 call-up, the top-ranked prospect has been a revelation, slashing .292/.396/.463 with an .859 OPS over 71 games. His 18 doubles, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and 40 walks highlight his offensive prowess, while his .336/.439/.546 line as the leadoff hitter underscores his importance. Just hours before his injury, Anthony was named the AL Rookie of the Month.

The Red Sox are also without outfielder Wilyer Abreu, a 2024 Gold Glover winner, who is not close to returning, according to Cora. Despite these setbacks, Anthony remains confident in his team’s World Series potential.

“Everyone here is on the same page. As a team, we believe we’re a World Series-caliber team,” Anthony said. “We believe it in this clubhouse, and we’re going to continue to believe it regardless of who we have or don’t have.”