Bournemouth vs Fulham: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming, and more

AFC Bournemouth will face Fulham in the Premier League clash on Friday (October 3). The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium. Notably, Bournemouth are in sixth position on the EPL standings with 11 points from three wins and two draws. On the other hand, Fulham are at the 11th spot with 8 points from two wins, two losses, and a draw. Here are all the details about the clash.

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Match details Date: Friday, October 3, in the United States/ Saturday, October 4, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Vitality Stadium.

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: John Brooks

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, Fubo, Sling TV, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Bournemouth vs Fulham match live on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Bournemouth are favoured to edge out Fulham in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium, with a predicted 2-1 victory. The Cherries' strong home form, unbeaten in five league games, and Antoine Semenyo’s goal-scoring prowess give them the upper hand. Fulham’s injury-hit attack, missing key strikers Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz, combined with their poor away record against Bournemouth, tilts the scales in the hosts’ favour."

ChatGPT: "Bournemouth look well-placed to take the edge in this one; their strong home record and superior head-to-head form compared to Fulham make them slight favourites. Still, Fulham are no pushover; a draw is very much on the cards if they can stay solid defensively."

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Team news Bournemouth face injury concerns with Enes Unal (knee) and Adam Smith (thigh) sidelined. Antoine Semenyo is in red-hot form with four goals and nine chances created, and Evanilson adds firepower up top. Andoni Iraola's side is unbeaten in five, but recent draws highlight defensive vulnerabilities.

Fulham are hit hard in attack with Raul Jimenez (hip injury) and Rodrigo Muniz (injury) out, forcing Marco Silva to rely on Joshua King centrally. Sasa Lukic leads in creativity (eight chances, one assist), but the Cottagers have lost three straight away at the Vitality Stadium and sit three points behind the hosts after a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Confirmed lineups Bournemouth starting XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson

Fulham starting XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Diop; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Sessegnon; Iwobi

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Head-to-head details Matches won by AFC Bournemouth: 9

Matches won by Fulham: 3