Philadelphia Phillies secure bullpen boost as Brad Keller agrees to two-year deal - Report

The Philadelphia Phillies have reached an agreement on a two-year contract with free-agent right-hander Brad Keller, according to a report by MLB.com. The club has not officially announced the signing, as it remains pending a physical. The deal is expected to be worth $22 million.

Notably, Philadelphia’s plan is to capitalize on Keller’s recent dominance as a relief arm rather than stretching him back into a starting role.

Career-best season with the Chicago Cubs Now 30, Brad Keller is coming off one of the finest seasons of his eight-year career, having emerged as one of the National League’s most effective relievers with the Chicago Cubs.

In 2025, he made 68 appearances for the Cubs, all but one in relief, posting a remarkable 2.07 ERA and a 2.94 FIP across 69 2/3 innings. He struck out 75 batters, recorded a career-best 0.96 WHIP, and limited opponents to a .182 batting average.

Those numbers placed Keller among the elite relievers in the league. His opponents’ average ranked fifth-best among primary NL relievers with at least 60 innings pitched, while his ERA stood seventh-best in that same group.

Journey from starter to reliever Brad Keller’s transformation into a bullpen force did not happen overnight. Half of his 234 career MLB appearances have come as a starter, primarily during his time with the Kansas City Royals.

That chapter ended after he underwent Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery in October 2023, a procedure that significantly altered the trajectory of his career.

The immediate aftermath was challenging. Keller signed with the Chicago White Sox for the 2024 season but was released after just five appearances. A subsequent stint with the Boston Red Sox was similarly brief, totaling 11 outings. Across those stops, he went 0-4 with a 5.44 ERA, raising questions about his long-term future.

Reinvention and dominance Fully healthy by the time he joined the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2025 season, Keller reinvented himself. Armed with a five-pitch mix featuring a 97 mph four-seam fastball, sinker, sweeper, and changeup, he generated a 30.4 percent chase rate and held hitters to a 30.6 percent hard-hit rate, placing him in MLB’s 99th percentile. His .204 expected opponents’ average was also among the best in baseball.