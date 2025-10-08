Bradford Freeman, Ex-Stanford football player makes $50M donation to program; check details

Bradford M. Freeman, former player of the Stanford University’s football made a transformative $50 million donation to a program. This contribution, one of the largest in Stanford Athletics history, aims to elevate the football program amid a rapidly changing college sports landscape. The gift will fund new scholarships, support Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives.

A boost for Stanford football The $50 million donation has been received at a critical juncture for Stanford Athletics, which is adapting to shifts like NIL opportunities, the transfer portal, and the House v. NCAA settlement allowing direct payments to athletes.

Stanford President Jonathan Levin lavishes praise Stanford President Jonathan Levin praised the gift, saying, “This is a game-changing gift for Stanford. It will help us to recruit top talent and compete at the highest level.”

The funds will create five new football scholarships and provide significant support for institutional NIL programs, reinforcing Stanford’s commitment to its scholar-athlete model.

Bradford Freeman’s gift is expected to have a ripple effect across Stanford’s 36 varsity sports. “Brad’s generosity and commitment to football will benefit our entire athletics department,” Levin added, noting that football’s success drives broader athletic excellence. This donation positions Stanford to attract top talent while upholding its academic standards.

Andrew Luck, Stanford’s general manager about the impact the donation Andrew Luck, Stanford’s general manager and former All-American quarterback, emphasized the donation’s impact, saying, “With Brad’s incredible gift, we are positioned to win on the field and build a bridge to a sustainable future for Stanford football.”

Luck, who earned degrees from Stanford in 2012 and 2023, believes the gift will solidify the program’s status as the premier destination for football scholar-athletes.

Bradford Freeman’s Stanford legacy Bradford Freeman’s connection to Stanford began as a football scholarship recipient from Fargo, North Dakota. After graduating with an economics degree in 1964, Freeman earned an MBA from Harvard and co-founded Freeman Spogli & Co., a private equity firm, with Ron Spogli, ’70. His decades of service include roles on advisory boards and a 10-year tenure on Stanford’s Board of Trustees.