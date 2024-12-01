Brady Cook rushes for TD with 1:53 remaining as No. 24 Missouri beats Arkansas 28-21

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook rushed for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining, and No. 24 Missouri beat Arkansas 28-21 on Saturday at a snow-covered Faurot Field.

Cook was 10 for 20 for 168 yards. He also had 12 carries for 63 yards for Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC).

After Cook's TD, the quarterback passed to Luther Burden III for a 2-point conversion that lifted the Tigers to a 28-21 lead.

Marcus Carroll had 22 carries for 90 yards and two TDs, helping the Tigers to their 10th consecutive home win.

Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas (6-6, 3-5). Andrew Armstrong caught nine passes for 128 yards.

The Razorbacks lost Landon Jackson to a neck injury with 1:07 remaining in the first half. The defensive end got hurt while trying to tackle Missouri running back Jamal Roberts.

The Arkansas medical staff tended to Jackson for approximately 10 minutes before he was placed on a backboard and carted off the field to a waiting ambulance. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said Jackson had movement in his extremities, and was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Ja’Quinden Jackson's 9-yard touchdown lifted Arkansas to a 21-20 lead with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter. Taylen Green set up the TD when he found Armstrong for 25 yards on a fourth-and-8 play from the Missouri 40.

The Tigers had scored 10 straight points to take a 20-14 lead. Blake Craig kicked two field goals and Carroll had a 1-yard TD run during the sequence.

Green was 21 for 35 for 229 yards for Arkansas. He also had 14 carries for 53 yards.

Ja’Quinden Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown run gave the Razorbacks a 14-7 lead with 11:41 remaining in the third quarter. The takeaways

Arkansas: Had trouble hanging on to the football on the snow-covered field. The Razorbacks fumbled three times, losing two of them. Arkansas finishes the regular season 5-0 against unranked opponents but 1-6 against ranked foes.

Missouri: Secured another one-possession win over a power conference foe at home. All five of the Tigers’ home wins against power conference opponents have been decided by seven or fewer points. Up next

Arkansas: Awaits a bowl bid for the fourth time in five years under coach Sam Pittman.

Missouri: Awaits a bowl bid for the fifth consecutive season under Eli Drinkwitz.

