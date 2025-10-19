Brandon Graham eyes NFL comeback: Philadelphia Eagles legend in talks to unretire

The Philadelphia Eagles may soon welcome back a franchise icon, as veteran defensive end Brandon Graham has been reportedly engaged in serious discussions with the team about ending his retirement after just eight months. The 37-year-old Pro Bowler, who retired following a Super Bowl LIX victory, could strengthen a struggling pass rush as the Eagles prepare for a critical NFL matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
