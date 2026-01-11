Braylon Mullins, Alex Karaban lead No. 4 UConn to 12th straight win, 72-60 over DePaul

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Braylon Mullins had 16 points and Alex Karaban scored 15 as No. 4 UConn extended its winning streak to 12 with a 72-60 win over DePaul on Saturday.

Mullins was active on both sides of the court with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Silas Demary Jr. added 14 points, four assists and three steals for the Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East).

Layden Blocker had 16 points, Brandon Maclin 12 points and CJ Gunn nine of his 11 points in the second half for DePaul (10-7, 2-4), which lost its 21st consecutive game to UConn.

A three-point play by Mullins and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Demary put the Huskies up 37-27 at halftime. They opened the second half with an 11-3 run to bring their lead to 18.

DePaul didn't get closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

The Blue Demons had one field goal in the opening 8:25 of the second half.

UConn took its first double-digit lead in the opening half when Jayden Ross hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer. DePaul, which missed 12 of its first 15 shots, responded as Theo Pierre-Justin hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-4 run.

DePaul has held four consecutive Big East opponents under 80 points for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

DePaul: Hosts Marquette on Friday.

UConn: Visits Seton Hall on Tuesday.

