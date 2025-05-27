Subscribe

Brazil’s new era begins: No Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Neymar was deemed unready to be a part of the 25-member squad after recently coming back at Santos with a muscular injury.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 May 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Brazil's football team new head coach, Italian Carlo Ancelotti (L) receives the team's jersey from the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Samir Xaud during his official presentation at a hotel in Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Brazil's football team new head coach, Italian Carlo Ancelotti (L) receives the team's jersey from the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Samir Xaud during his official presentation at a hotel in Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil(AFP)

The Brazil national football team has entered a new chapter under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, their first foreign coach in a century. Ancelotti unveiled a 25-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay on Monday (May 26) at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. The five-time champions chase another World Cup berth with a mix of seasoned stars and young talents. However, Brazil's star player Neymar has been excluded.

Welcome for Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, former Real Madrid coach, was welcomed to the Brazil camp by a warm gesture from World Cup-winning legends Carlos Alberto Parreira (1994) and Luiz Felipe Scolari (2002). Scolari presented Ancelotti with a national team jacket, saying, “Just be you, the person you always were, and you will win with Brazil," he said extended support to the new coach.

Ancelotti on Neymar’s absence

Ancelotti’s bold decision to exclude Neymar has sparked discussions. Recently, back at Santos after a muscular injury, Neymar was deemed unready.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of players who suffered injuries and cannot be in the national team, like Neymar,” Ancelotti said.

“Brazil has many talented players, and in Neymar’s specific case, we are counting on him. He came back to Brazil to play and prepare for the World Cup. I spoke to him this morning to explain that to him, and he is totally in agreement,” he added.

Vinicius Junior makes it to the squad

Ancelotti also addressed criticism of Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid star.

“I am totally convinced that Vinicius will show his best version in the national team,” Ancelotti, who has secured 15 trophies at the Madrid camp, said.

Casemiro’s return

Midfielder Casemiro has received a recall after being absent for nearly 18 months. Ancelotti praised the Manchester United star, saying, “The national team needs these players, who have charisma, personality, and talent. In modern soccer, you have to also have posture, compromise, and sacrifice."

His presence alongside Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) and Andreas Pereira (Fulham) will strengthen Brazil’s midfield.

Brazil's lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Bento (Al-Nassr)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Andrey Santos (Strasbourg), Casemiro (Manchester United), Ederson (Atalanta), (Gerson)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Alexsandro (Lille), Leo Ortiz, Wesley (all Flamengo), Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Vanderson (Monaco)

Forwards: Antony (Real Betis), Estevao (Palmeiras), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

FIFA 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will begin with the group stage matches on June 11, 2026, and will conclude with the final scheduled for July 19, 2026. While the USA, Canada, and Mexico have automatically qualified as hosts, the remaining 45 spots are yet to be finalised through regional qualification tournaments.

 
