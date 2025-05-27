Brazil’s new era begins: No Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Brazil national football team has entered a new chapter under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, their first foreign coach in a century. Ancelotti unveiled a 25-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay on Monday (May 26) at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. The five-time champions chase another World Cup berth with a mix of seasoned stars and young talents. However, Brazil's star player Neymar has been excluded.

Welcome for Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti, former Real Madrid coach, was welcomed to the Brazil camp by a warm gesture from World Cup-winning legends Carlos Alberto Parreira (1994) and Luiz Felipe Scolari (2002). Scolari presented Ancelotti with a national team jacket, saying, “Just be you, the person you always were, and you will win with Brazil," he said extended support to the new coach.

Ancelotti on Neymar’s absence Ancelotti’s bold decision to exclude Neymar has sparked discussions. Recently, back at Santos after a muscular injury, Neymar was deemed unready.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of players who suffered injuries and cannot be in the national team, like Neymar,” Ancelotti said.

“Brazil has many talented players, and in Neymar’s specific case, we are counting on him. He came back to Brazil to play and prepare for the World Cup. I spoke to him this morning to explain that to him, and he is totally in agreement,” he added.

Vinicius Junior makes it to the squad Ancelotti also addressed criticism of Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid star.

“I am totally convinced that Vinicius will show his best version in the national team,” Ancelotti, who has secured 15 trophies at the Madrid camp, said.

Casemiro’s return Midfielder Casemiro has received a recall after being absent for nearly 18 months. Ancelotti praised the Manchester United star, saying, “The national team needs these players, who have charisma, personality, and talent. In modern soccer, you have to also have posture, compromise, and sacrifice."

His presence alongside Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) and Andreas Pereira (Fulham) will strengthen Brazil’s midfield.

Brazil's lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifiers Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Bento (Al-Nassr)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Andrey Santos (Strasbourg), Casemiro (Manchester United), Ederson (Atalanta), (Gerson)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Alexsandro (Lille), Leo Ortiz, Wesley (all Flamengo), Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Vanderson (Monaco)

Forwards: Antony (Real Betis), Estevao (Palmeiras), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)