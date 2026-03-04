New York Jets place non-exclusive franchise tag on Breece Hall ahead of deadline

The New York Jets have secured their star running back for at least one more season by placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Breece Hall just before the Tuesday 4 PM ET deadline. The move ensures Hall remains with the team while negotiations for a long-term deal continue.
The New York Jets opted for the non-exclusive franchise tag, valued at $14.293 million for the 2026 season. This version allows Breece Hall to negotiate with other NFL teams and potentially sign an offer sheet. However, New York retains the right of first refusal to match any deal. If the Jets decline to match, the signing team must send two first-round draft picks as compensation, a steep price that makes it unlikely for another club to pursue him aggressively.
This approach differs from the cheaper transition tag ($11.323 million), which would have carried less compensation risk but higher chances of Hall leaving.
General Manager Darren Mougey had signalled this intent at the NFL Scouting Combine, stating the team would use a tag if no extension was reached. "I do get the sense that Breece wants to be here," Mougey added.
The two sides engaged in active talks for at least two weeks, but couldn't finalize a multi-year contract before the tag deadline. They now have until July 15 to agree on a long-term extension. If no deal is struck, Breece Hall will play the 2026 season under the $14.293 million tag, which impacts the New York Jets' salary cap immediately.
Breece Hall reacted to the news on X: “Always been the type to bet on myself. Been working...see yall soon, Love.”
In 2025, Breece Hall delivered a career-high 1,065 rushing yards on 243 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, with four touchdowns across 16 games. He added 36 receptions for 350 yards and one score, totaling over 1,400 scrimmage yards. Despite the Jets finishing 3-14, Hall ranked among the league's top performers in total yards from scrimmage.
Over four seasons since being drafted in the second round in 2022, Hall has amassed 5,040 scrimmage yards, placing him 14th in the NFL during that span. He has shown frustration with the team's 22-46 record under multiple head coaches, once expressing disappointment at not being traded midseason. Yet, alongside wide receiver Garrett Wilson, he remains one of the few proven offensive weapons.
