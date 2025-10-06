Breece Hall injury: New York Jets RB leaves during first half of NFL clash against Dallas Cowboys; check details

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, the team's explosive offensive spark, suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the first half of Sunday's NFL Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 24-year-old star was powering through a crucial drive when disaster struck, turning a promising gain into a fumble and a frightening injury concern for the winless Jets. With the franchise leaning heavily on Hall's playmaking amid a 0-4 start, this setback will have the team bracing for potential long-term ripples.

Hall remained down for several agonizing minutes, drawing immediate attention from Jets trainers. He eventually rose unassisted but limped gingerly to the sideline before entering the blue medical tent for a thorough evaluation.

At the moment of impact, Hall had already tallied nine carries for 78 yards, underscoring his pivotal role in New York's ground game. His absence—even briefly forced backups like Isaiah Davis to step up, especially with bruising complement Braelon Allen sidelined on injured reserve with a knee issue expected to sideline him 8-12 weeks.

Breece Hall's previous injuries This isn't Breece Hall's first struggle with adversity. The former Iowa State Cyclone tore his ACL in his 2022 rookie campaign, a devastating blow that tested his resolve but ignited a ferocious comeback. He returned stronger, blending elite speed with receiving prowess to become a dual-threat nightmare for defenses. Yet, at just 24, each hit carries weight, particularly as Hall shoulders an outsized workload in a Jets offense searching for rhythm under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

Long-term implications If Breece Hall's injury proves minor, he could return soon, preserving New York's fragile playoff hopes. But a more severe knee or lower-leg problem might thrust the Jets into crisis mode, amplifying the void left by Allen's IR stint.