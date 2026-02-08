Breezy Johnson claims Olympic downhill gold for USA amid Lindsey Vonn's dramatic crash

Breezy Johnson's victory marks her first Olympic medal and places her alongside Lindsey Vonn as the only American women to win Olympic downhill gold.

Aachal Maniyar
Published8 Feb 2026, 09:07 PM IST
Breezy Johnson of the United States reacts in the finish area of the alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Breezy Johnson of the United States reacts in the finish area of the alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.(AP)

In a thrilling yet heartbreaking display at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, American skier Breezy Johnson stormed to gold in the women's downhill on Sunday (February 8), securing Team USA's first medal of the Games. The 30-year-old from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, delivered a fearless run on the iconic Olimpia delle Tofane course in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, clocking 1:36.10 under sunny skies. This victory marks her first Olympic medal and places her alongside Lindsey Vonn as the only American women to win Olympic downhill gold.

Johnson, starting as the sixth racer, attacked the demanding slope with precision and aggression. She held the lead through challenging sections, overcoming a slight line error in the middle turns to edge out Germany's Emma Aicher by a razor-thin 0.04 seconds for silver. Italy's Sofia Goggia, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion and 2022 silver medalist, claimed bronze at 0.59 seconds back.

(More to follow)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsBreezy Johnson claims Olympic downhill gold for USA amid Lindsey Vonn's dramatic crash
More