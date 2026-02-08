Breezy Johnson claims Olympic downhill gold for USA amid Lindsey Vonn's dramatic crash

In a thrilling yet heartbreaking display at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, American skier Breezy Johnson stormed to gold in the women's downhill on Sunday (February 8), securing Team USA's first medal of the Games. The 30-year-old from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, delivered a fearless run on the iconic Olimpia delle Tofane course in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, clocking 1:36.10 under sunny skies. This victory marks her first Olympic medal and places her alongside Lindsey Vonn as the only American women to win Olympic downhill gold.