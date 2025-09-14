Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed lineups, AI predictions, live streaming details and more

Brentford are set to face Chelsea in a much-awaited thriller of the Premier League 2025-26 clash at the Gtech Community Stadium. Both teams will be geared up to win, with the aim of climbing up from their current positions in the EPL standings.

Brentford are currently 17th with one win, two losses, and 3 points. On the other hand, the Blues haven't lost a single game so far and are in the fifth position with two wins, one match ending in a draw, and 7 points.

Brentford vs Chelsea - Match details Date: September 13, Saturday in the United States | September 14, Sunday in India

Time: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST | 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: James Bell

Team news Brentford

Manager Keith Andrews faces challenges with Vitaly Janelt, Gustavo Nunes, and Yunus Konak sidelined by injuries. Igor Thiago, who found the net in the recent defeat to Sunderland, is set to spearhead the attack.

Chelsea

Enzo Maresca will be without Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, and Dario Essugo due to injuries, with Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer listed as doubtful. Mykhaylo Mudryk is unavailable due to a suspension following a positive test for a banned substance. Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez, who scored in the victory against Fulham, will be playing key roles.

Brentford vs Chelsea - Confirmed XIs Brentford: C. Kelleher, E. Pinnock, M. Kayode, K. Lewis-Potter, N. Collins (C), S. van den Berg, Y. Yarmoliuk, J. Henderson, M. Jensen, I. Thiago, K. Schade.

Chelsea: R. Sanchez, J. Hato, T. Chalobah, T. Adarabioyo, W. Fofana, M. Caicedo, J. Gittens, P. Neto, E. Fernandez (C), F. Buonanotte, J. Pedro.

AI Predictions Chat GPT: “Despite Brentford’s home resilience, Chelsea’s superior form, tactical discipline, and attacking depth position them as favourites; expect a tightly contested encounter, but the Blues should prevail with a narrow 1-0 or 2-1 victory.”

Grok: "Predicting the outcome of the Brentford vs. Chelsea match is challenging due to both teams' injury concerns and squad depth. Chelsea, despite missing key players like Mudryk and potentially Palmer, have a stronger attacking lineup with Fernandez and Pedro, backed by a solid defense. Brentford, with Thiago leading the line, may struggle against Chelsea's depth, especially at home. I predict a narrow Chelsea win, likely 2-1, given their recent form and squad quality."

Live streaming details The Brentford vs Chelsea clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States, along with USA Network and Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Head-to-head record Matches won by Brentford: 7

Matches won by Chelsea: 10