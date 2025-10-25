Brentford vs Liverpool: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Brentford will be geared up to face Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Saturday (October 25). The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Match details Date: Saturday, October 25, in the United States/ Sunday, October 26, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium.

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Brentford vs Liverpool: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool match live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: "A 1-2 Liverpool win at the Gtech Community Stadium. Despite missing key defenders, the Reds’ attacking trio of Salah, Wirtz, and Ekitike will exploit Brentford’s depleted backline on the counter. A late Salah strike will seal a vital away victory."

ChatGPT: "Liverpool look set to bounce back after their recent league defeats, especially with their attacking trio in fine form. That said, playing away at Brentford FC, who are getting sharper by the week, won’t be easy. Expect a narrow 2–1 victory for Liverpool, with them maybe conceding once but doing enough to restore confidence.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Team news Brentford: Keith Andrews reports no new injuries after their 2-0 win at West Ham, but several players remain sidelined. Aaron Hickey (knee, nearing return but unavailable), Paris Maghoma (hamstring, recently recovered), and Antoni Milambo (Cruciate ligament injury) are out. Reiss Nelson is dealing with illness, and Gustavo Gomes also did not make a cut after a minor knock.

Liverpool: Arne Slot has multiple concerns following the midweek Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Alexander Isak (Fibula fracture), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring, out for a while), Alisson (hip injury, sidelined another few weeks), and Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring). Ryan Gravenberch, who suffered an ankle injury, is also not named in the starting lineup.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Confirmed lineups Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Ajer; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Head-to-head details Matches won by Brentford: 4

Matches won by Liverpool: 12