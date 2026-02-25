Pittsburgh Penguins trade Brett Kulak to Colorado Avalanche for Samuel Girard and 2028 second-round pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted no time after the Olympic break, executing a key defenseman swap with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (February 24). Pittsburgh sent veteran blueliner Brett Kulak to Colorado in exchange for Samuel Girard and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The move addressed roster needs for both contenders as the trade deadline nears.

Brett Kulak's exit from the Pittsburgh Penguins Brett Kulak, 32, barely settled in Pittsburgh after arriving from the Edmonton Oilers in December. That earlier deal brought goaltender Tristan Jarry to Edmonton. In 25 games with the Penguins, Kulak posted one goal and seven points while adding veteran stability to the blue line.

Now on his third team in months, the left-shot defenseman heads to the Western Conference powerhouse Avalanche, which leads the NHL with 83 points entering the break.

Kulak's playoff pedigree, with heavy postseason minutes logged in past runs, fits Colorado's bid for another Stanley Cup, following their 2022 title. He is in the final year of a four-year, $2.75 million AAV contract, giving the Avs affordable depth without long-term commitment.

Samuel Girard brings skill to Penguins Samuel Girard, 27, arrives in Pittsburgh as a remarkable, puck-moving option. A 2022 Cup winner with Colorado, he came to the Avs in the 2017-18 Matt Duchene trade from Nashville and has spent nearly his entire career there. This season, Girard has 12 points (3G, 9A) in 40 games, averaging around 17:41 of ice time.

Signed through 2026-27 at a $5 million cap hit, Girard becomes an unrestricted free agent afterward. His addition gives the Penguins a younger, left-handed defenseman with speed and special-teams upside, complementing their Metropolitan Division push. Pittsburgh sits second in the division, chasing their first playoff appearance since 2021-22.

Draft capital and cap strategy in focus The 2028 second-rounder bolsters Pittsburgh's growing asset pool, they now control 16 picks in the first three rounds from 2026-28. GM Kyle Dubas continues building future flexibility while acquiring a player with term.