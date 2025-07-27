Brewer Hicklen trade: Philadelphia Phillies reacquire star outfielder in trade with Detroit Tigers for cash

The Philadelphia Phillies have reacquired Brewer Hicklen from the Detroit Tigers in a trade for cash considerations. The move announced by Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Saturday (July 26) sees the 29-year-old outfielder return to the Phillies’ organization, where he briefly played in 2023.

The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, parted ways with Hicklen after designating him for assignment on July 23, 2025, to make room for pitcher Troy Melton. The cash considerations trade allows Detroit to clear roster space while giving Hicklen a fresh opportunity with a contender.

Brewer Hicklen’s career and recent performance Brewer Hicklen, a Huntsville, Alabama native, brings a wealth of Minor League experience to the Phillies. Over his 755-game Minor League career, he has posted a solid .256/.356/.454 slash line, with an .820 OPS, 120 home runs, 420 RBIs, and 500 runs scored.

This season, playing for Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers’ system, Hicklen hit .227 over 61 games, recording eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs, and 31 RBIs, while also stealing 18 bases.

Hicklen’s lone Major League appearance this year came on May 8, 2025, during a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. Starting in center field for the Tigers, he went 2-for-3, scoring two runs, drawing a walk, and stealing a base in an 11-1 victory.

“It was a great moment for me to get back to the big leagues and contribute,” Hicklen said after the game.

Major League experience Brewer Hicklen’s Major League experience is limited but spans multiple franchises. He has appeared in 10 MLB games across three teams: the Kansas City Royals (2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2024), and Detroit Tigers (2025).

Originally drafted by the Royals in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Hicklen has developed into a versatile outfielder.