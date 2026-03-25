Brewers add to their bullpen depth by acquiring Jake Woodford from Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers boosted their bullpen depth Tuesday by acquiring right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-hander K.C. Hunt.

Milwaukee made room for Woodford on its 40-man roster by transferring outfielder Akil Baddoo to the 60-day injured list.

Woodford, 29, spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and went 0-4 with a 6.44 ERA in 22 relief appearances. He struck out 23 batters in 36 1/3 innings.

He owns a 10-17 career record with a 5.10 ERA in 111 appearances, including 25 starts. The 2015 first-round draft pick pitched for St. Louis from 2020-23 and split the 2024 season between the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

“He’s pitched in a number of different roles,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “He’s been a veteran in the league for a while, a guy we faced obviously with St. Louis, so we have some history with him. He’s an interesting arm that can play a valuable role in a number of different spots in our bullpen or potentially even at the front of games.”

Arnold said he wasn’t sure whether Woodford would arrive in time to join the Brewers for their season opener Thursday against the White Sox.

Woodford had been with Tampa Bay as a non-roster invitee this spring. He posted a 1.23 ERA while working 7 1/3 innings in four Grapefruit League appearances.

His ability to pitch multiple innings appealed to the Brewers.

“Just at a point where we wanted to add some depth, and he’s right-handed,” Arnold said. “I think we’re obviously a little more skewed to the left-hand side. So I feel he’s a really good fit for us.”

Hunt, 25, went 7-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 26 starts last season for Biloxi, the Brewers’ Double-A affiliate. He struck out 122 and walked 43 in 121 1/3 innings.

Baddoo, 27, signed with the Brewers in December. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder has been dealing with a quad strain that is expected to keep him out until June.