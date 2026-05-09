Brewers' Misiorowski sets standard for velocity by a starter as he reaches 103 mph on 10 pitches

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski threw 10 pitches of at least 103 mph Friday and produced the highest velocity any starter has reached since Statcast tracking began in 2008.

Misiorowski topped out at 103.6 mph and had three pitches reach that level while throwing six shutout innings against the New York Yankees.

Starters had combined for three pitches of at least 103 mph since tracking started in 2008, including one by Misiorowski in his previous outing.

Before Friday, the fastest pitch thrown by a starter since 2008 was a 103.2 mph offering from Jordan Hicks on July 12, 2022. Misiorowski threw seven pitches that were at least that fast in the first two innings.

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All 10 of the pitches he threw in the first inning went at least 102.4 mph.

Misiorowski struck out a season-high 11 and allowed two hits and two walks, leaving with a 5-0 lead. He ended his night with consecutive strikeouts of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

Forty-one of the 95 pitches Misiorowski threw went 100 mph or higher, raising his season total to 193 in eight starts.

Misiorowski had thrown 43 pitches of at least 100 mph in his prior start while working 5 1/3 shutout innings in a 6-1 victory over Washington. Misiorowski had not allowed a hit when he left that game due to a right hamstring cramp.

The most pitches of at least 100 mph by an individual in a game is 47 from Cincinnati's Hunter Greene on Sept. 17, 2022.

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