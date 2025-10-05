Brewers vs Cubs: Jackson Chourio exits game with injury after claiming historic three hits in two MLB postseason innings

Jackson Chourio, who scripted his name in baseball history by becoming the first player in MLB postseason to notch three hits in just the opening two frames in the NLDS opener on October 4, 2025, between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. The young outfield sensation led the charge with an explosive performance at American Family Field. However, joy quickly gave way to concern when the 21-year-old pulled up lame after hustling to first base.

Jackson Chourio's performance in the Brewers vs the Cubs matchup Jackson Chourio's night began with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for a six-run outburst. He followed with a two-run single later in the inning, plating two more runs and showcasing his speed and clutch hitting. Heading into the second, the Brewers were already buzzing, but Chourio wasn't done. With bases loaded and two outs, he ripped a grounder up the third-base line.

Chicago's Matt Shaw made a slick fielding play, but Chourio's wheels, clocked at 28.5 feet per second, beat the relay throw for an RBI infield single. That hit drove in his third run of the game, ballooning Milwaukee's advantage.

Jackson Chourio's injury details The celebration was short-lived. As Chourio crossed the bag, he grabbed at his right leg, grimacing in pain. Brewers manager Pat Murphy and head athletic trainer Brad Epstein rushed out, and after a brief huddle, the rookie was lifted for pinch-runner Isaac Collins, who stayed in left field.

"OF Jackson Chourio left today's game with right hamstring tightness. He will be further evaluated after today's game," the Milwaukee Brewers gave an update on their social media handle.

Jackson Chourio's career What makes this injury sting even more is Chourio's meteoric trajectory. Signed as an international free agent in 2021, he rocketed through Milwaukee's system, debuting last year at age 20, the youngest Milwaukee position player since 1982. In the 2024 Wild Card Series against the Mets, he went 5-for-11 with two bombs, proving he thrives under October lights. This year, despite the hamstring setback, he returned stronger, anchoring the leadoff spot and providing Gold Glove-caliber patrols in the outfield.