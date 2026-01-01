Titans set to hire former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans’ reset is gathering momentum as former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is set to be hired in the role of offensive coordinator. The move came shortly after the Titans appointed Robert Saleh as head coach, signalling a clear plan to surround quarterback Cam Ward with experienced leadership ahead of a pivotal second NFL season.

Brian Daboll’s track record with young quarterbacks At 50, Brian Daboll brings extensive experience developing quarterbacks at the NFL’s highest level. He served as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, overseeing the early growth of Josh Allen, who evolved into an MVP-caliber quarterback during that span.

Daboll later became head coach of the New York Giants in 2022, guiding the team to the playoffs in his first season. However, sustained roster issues and offensive inconsistency led to a steady decline, and he was fired on November 10. Daboll finished his Giants tenure with a 20-40-1 record.

Despite the disappointing end in New York, Daboll remains highly respected for his offensive mind and quarterback development skills—qualities the Titans desperately need.

Saleh–Daboll partnership signals reset With Saleh handling the defensive side, Daboll is expected to have full control of the offense. The pairing mirrors successful head coach–coordinator models across the league, allowing each to focus on their strengths. The Titans are also positioned to aggressively reshape the roster.

A critical appointment for Cam Ward The Titans’ decision carries major implications for Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, who endured a turbulent rookie season. Daboll’s arrival is expected to bring structure, creativity, and a quarterback-friendly system tailored to Ward’s skill set.

For Cam Ward, Year 2 will be about survival, growth, and consistency—and Brian Daboll’s arrival could be the most important step yet in determining whether the Titans’ long-term vision finally clicks.

Looking ahead If finalized, Daboll’s hiring represents a high-upside move for a franchise at a crossroads. With cap space, a new coaching staff, and a young franchise quarterback, the Titans are setting the stage for a comprehensive rebuild rather than a patchwork fix.