Brian Robinson deal: Washington Commanders trade star RB to San Francisco 49ers for 2026 sixth-round draft pick

The Washington Commanders have traded their standout running back, Brian Robinson, to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, marking a significant shift for both teams. Robinson, who has been the Commanders’ top rusher for the past three seasons, is now set to join one of the NFL’s top offenses. This move signals the end of Robinson’s tenure with Washington as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Reason for the trade With Brian Robinson’s 2025 base salary set at $3.4 million and his contract nearing its end, the Commanders faced a decision: to trade him now or risk losing him in free agency for nothing. Opting for the former, Washington secured a sixth-round pick, a modest return but better than no compensation.

The trade reflects the NFL’s challenging market for running backs, where even proven players like Robinson often fetch limited draft capital.

Impact on the Commanders’ backfield The trade opens the door for Austin Ekeler to take over as the Commanders’ lead running back. Known for his dual-threat ability, Ekeler is poised to carry the load in Washington’s offense. Behind him, seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to see an expanded role as the primary backup.

Brian Robinson’s role in the San Francisco 49ers In the San Francisco 49ers, Brian Robinson will join an elite backfield headlined by Christian McCaffrey, one of the NFL’s strong running backs. The 49ers’ offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan, thrives on versatility, and Robinson’s physical running style could complement McCaffrey’s skill set.

While the addition of Robinson’s $3.4 million salary creates an expensive backfield, it gives the side a powerful one-two punch, enhancing their chances in a competitive NFC playoff race.

Brian Robinson’s form Over three seasons, Robinson recorded 570 carries for 2,329 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. His contributions in the passing game, 65 catches for 587 yards and five receiving touchdowns, further highlight his talent.

A third-round pick in 2022, Robinson overcame significant adversity, including a shooting incident early in his career, to become an important part of the Commanders’ offense.

Looking ahead For the Washington Commanders, trading Brian Robinson allows them to focus on developing younger talent like Croskey-Merritt while relying on Ekeler’s proven production. The 2026 sixth-round pick adds to their draft assets, offering flexibility for future roster moves.