Brian Snitker steps down as Atlanta Braves manager, transitions to new role; all you need to know

Brian Snitker, the beloved manager who led the Atlanta Braves to a 2021 World Series title, will not return as manager for the 2025 season. After a disappointing year that saw the Braves miss the postseason for the first time since 2017, Snitker informed the team of his decision on Tuesday.

Advertisement

However, Snitker will remain with the organization in a senior advisory capacity, continuing his nearly five-decade-long tenure with the Braves.

“The Atlanta Braves and Brian Snitker today announced that the long-time manager will transition to an advisory role within the organization for the 2026 season, and will be inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame prior to a game next year,” the Braves released in a statement.

Brian Snitker career with the Braves Snitker’s journey with the Braves began in 1977, when he joined the organization as a player. Over the years, he transitioned into various roles as a coach and manager, culminating in his appointment as the team’s manager in 2016.

Snitker compiled an 811-668 (.548) record at the major league level, and his 811 total wins trail just Hall of Famers Bobby Cox (2,149) and Frank Selee (1,004) in franchise annals. Dating to his managerial debut, Snitker's 811 victories were the second most by any skipper in baseball, behind just Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

He collected his 800th career victory on September 8 of the 2025 season, becoming the 86th manager in baseball history to win at least 800 games and just the 43rd to win at least 800 with a single team. Of those to win 800 with one team, Snitker is just the 12th in history to skipper no other clubs throughout his career.

His nine-year stint as manager included six consecutive National League East titles from 2018 to 2023 and the franchise’s first World Series championship in 26 years in 2021.

At 69 years old, Brian Snitker’s contract expired after the 2024 season, prompting speculation about his future. Reflecting on his decision, he told reporters after the Braves’ final game on September 28, “I have teetered on the fence about retirement. I have never been through this before. I wasn’t sure how to navigate it. I have talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice."

Advertisement

Brian Snitker’s legacy Atlanta Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos praised Snitker’s impact, stating on September 8, “Snitker will be a Brave for life.” This sentiment highlights the deep connection between Snitker and the organization.

He was a four-time finalist for NL Manager of the Year in his nine full seasons at the helm and won the award in 2018. He exits his managerial post with the third-most wins by any skipper in the history of the franchise.

A challenging 2024 season The 2024 season was a tough one for Atlanta Braves, as the team finished with a 76-86 record, landing fourth in the National League East. Injuries and inconsistent performances plagued the roster, halting their postseason streak. Despite the struggles, Snitker remained optimistic, particularly about the team’s late-season surge.

Advertisement

From September 14 to September 23, the Braves rattled off a 10-game winning streak, showcasing the resilience that defined Snitker’s tenure.