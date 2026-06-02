Brice Turang breaks out of his 0-for-21 slump as Brewers trounce Giants 16-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang ended an 0-for-21 slump by going 2 for 2 with a double and triple in the Milwaukee Brewers' 16-2 blowout of the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Turang also had a pair of walks to reach on all four of his plate appearances. He doubled in the first inning and hit a two-run triple off the center-field wall in the second.

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Milwaukee's 16 runs and 18 hits were season highs, though the Brewers had no homers. The Brewers walked 11 times to match a season high.

Christian Yelich and David Hamilton each went 3 for 5 with three runs for the Brewers. Luis Rengifo also scored three runs, and Yelich had two RBIs. Jackson Chourio was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Brewers have won six of seven. The Giants have lost six of seven.

Buddy Kennedy, an infielder called up to the majors earlier in the day, pitched the eighth inning for the Giants.

Milwaukee erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring seven runs off Landen Roupp (5-6) in the second inning. Matt Chapman had given San Francisco the early lead with a two-run blast for his first homer since March 31.

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Six straight Brewers reached base during that seven-run outburst.

Sal Frelick doubled home Jake Bauers. Rengifo singled home Frelick, then Hamilton beat out a bunt hit. Roupp walked Yelich to load the bases before Chourio doubled home two runs.

Turang tripled home two more runs before scoring Milwaukee’s final run of the inning on a William Contreras sacrifice fly.

The seven-run rally occurred while a giant version of the Pablo Sanchez character from the Backyard Baseball sat in the front row, next to the Brewers dugout. The Brewers are giving out a Pablo Sanchez bobblehead as part of a Backyard Baseball promotion Wednesday.

Roupp allowed a career-high eight runs over four innings. His five walks matched a career high.

Chad Patrick (3-2) earned the win by pitching one scoreless inning in relief of Shane Drohan, who allowed two runs over four innings.

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Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.34) starts for San Francisco and Kyle Harrison (6-1, 1.57) pitches for Milwaukee on Tuesday.

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