Brighton knock Manchester United out of FA Cup with 2-1 third round stunner at Old Trafford

Brighton and Hove Albion delivered a stunning upset by knocking Manchester United out of the FA Cup third round with a deserved 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday (January 11). The Seagulls ended a long losing streak against the Red Devils in the competition, securing their first-ever FA Cup win over United.

Gruda and Welbeck shine Brighton took control early when Brajan Gruda fired them ahead in the 12th minute. The goal came after Danny Welbeck's dangerous cross found Georginio Rutter, whose header was cleared off the line by Lisandro Martínez, only for Gruda to smash home the rebound from close range.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 64th minute through a moment of quality from former United striker Danny Welbeck. Gruda assistedthis time, slipping Welbeck through, and the veteran forward took a touch before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Brighton's disciplined performance frustrated the hosts throughout, with their depth and sharpness proving decisive.

Benjamin Sesko's late strike Manchester United, playing under interim boss Darren Fletcher following the recent sacking of Ruben Amorim, grabbed a lifeline in the 85th minute. Benjamin Sesko rose highest to head home a pinpoint corner from Bruno Fernandes, giving fans hope of a dramatic comeback.

However, the fightback was short-lived. Substitute Shea Lacey received a red card in the 89th minute, leaving United with 10 men and unable to find an equalizer despite late pressure.

Man United's crisis deepens after Amorim's exit The defeat piles more misery on Manchester United, who have now exited both domestic cups at the first hurdle this season, the first time since 1981-82. The result came just days after Amorim's dismissal on January 5, 2026, following a turbulent 14-month spell.

Fletcher, in caretaker charge, later described the squad as "fragile" in his post-match comments. Boos rang out at full-time as fans voiced their frustration amid ongoing uncertainty over the managerial future.