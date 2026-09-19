Brighton wear rare blue home kit as Arsenal visit Amex; here's why

Brighton and Hove Albion walked out against Arsenal in a solid blue shirt instead of the familiar blue-and-white stripes, and plenty of supporters needed a second look. The change was not a clash kit. It was a one-off tribute.
The Amex fixture on Saturday, 19 September 2026, is the club’s designated 125th anniversary match. Albion were formed on 24 June 1901, but the home date closest to their first competitive game, a 6-2 FA Cup win over Brighton Athletic on 21 September 1901, is the one they chose to mark on the pitch.
(More to follow)