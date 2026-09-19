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Brighton wear rare blue home kit as Arsenal visit Amex; here's why

Nike built the shirt of the jersey around a mountain-blue polo rather than the modern striped home. The crest, swoosh and American Express logo sit in the same blue tone so the branding almost disappears, closer to the look of those earliest sides. Cream shorts complete the set.

Aachal Maniyar
Published19 Sep 2026, 08:21 PM IST
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Brighton players celebrate first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England.
Brighton players celebrate first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
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Brighton and Hove Albion walked out against Arsenal in a solid blue shirt instead of the familiar blue-and-white stripes, and plenty of supporters needed a second look. The change was not a clash kit. It was a one-off tribute.

The Amex fixture on Saturday, 19 September 2026, is the club’s designated 125th anniversary match. Albion were formed on 24 June 1901, but the home date closest to their first competitive game, a 6-2 FA Cup win over Brighton Athletic on 21 September 1901, is the one they chose to mark on the pitch.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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