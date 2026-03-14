Brijesh Kumar, Jhared Hack hold joint lead on Day 2 of Indorama Ventures Open 2026

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): Brijesh Kumar and Jhared Hack fired scores of three-under 69 and two-under 70, respectively, to emerge joint leaders on Day 2 of the PGTI's US$300,000 (INR 2.7 crore) Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2026 being played at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

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According to a release from PGTI Media, Brijesh Kumar (68-69) and Jhared Hack (67-70) were tied for the lead at a total of seven-under 137. While Indian golfer Brijesh mixed five birdies with two bogeys to rise two spots from his overnight tied third place, American golfer Jhared made four birdies and two bogeys to climb one spot from his overnight second position.

Dhruv Sheoran shot a second straight 69 to end the halfway stage in third place at six-under 138.

The quartet consisting of India's Saptak Talwar, Frenchmen Clement Sordet and Pierre Pineau and Austria's Christoph Bleier were tied fourth at five-under 139.

Round one leader Rashid Khan slipped to tied eighth at four-under 140 after he carded a 74 in round two.

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The cut fell at four-over 148. Sixty-two professionals made the cut.

Brijesh Kumar, a winner on the DP World PGTI NexGen last season, landed it within five feet of the pin throughout the day. However, the highlight of Brijesh's round was his 20-feet birdie conversion on the 18th.

Brijesh said, "I hit my tee shots with great precision today and thus made most fairways. I was also sharp with my game around the greens. Winning on the NexGen last season gave me a lot of confidence, and now the goal is to win on the DP World PGTI. It will be important for me to continue in the same rhythm and look to finish well."

Jhared Hack, the winner of the season's first event, made a couple of conversions from a range of 15 to 30 feet and scored birdies on two out of the four Par-5s.

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Jhared said, "I putted well in round one and drove well today. The hot weather here in Ahmedabad is a lot like Las Vegas and Florida, where I have played a lot of golf, so I'm accustomed to these conditions. It's a great golf course, one of the best I've played in India so far. I'm pleased about putting myself in a good position and look forward to contending this week." (ANI)