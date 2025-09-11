Brock Purdy injury update: Star QB likely to miss up to five weeks; San Francisco 49ers turn to Mac Jones

Here’s all you need to know about Brock Purdy's injury update, its impact on the team, and what lies ahead for the 49ers with Mac Jones stepping into the spotlight.

Aachal Maniyar
Published11 Sep 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (file photo)
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (file photo)(Getty Images via AFP)

The San Francisco 49ers' star quarterback, Brock Purdy is likely to miss up to five weeks due to his injury that he sustained in the NFL Week 1 game. The 49ers are facing a challenging start to the 2025 NFL season, with injuries piling up early. After placing tight end George Kittle on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue, the team will now brace for the absence of Purdy.

(More to follow)

