Brock Purdy injury update: Star QB likely to miss up to five weeks; San Francisco 49ers turn to Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers' star quarterback, Brock Purdy is likely to miss up to five weeks due to his injury that he sustained in the NFL Week 1 game. The 49ers are facing a challenging start to the 2025 NFL season, with injuries piling up early. After placing tight end George Kittle on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue, the team will now brace for the absence of Purdy.
(More to follow)
