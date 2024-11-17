Brock Vandagriff, Cutter Boley each throw 2 TD passes, Kentucky blows out FCS Murray State 48-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Brock Vandagriff and backup quarterback Cutter Boley each threw two touchdown passes, Jamarion Wilcox rushed for a career-high 123 yards and a score and Kentucky totaled season highs in scoring and yardage to roll past Murray State 48-6 on Saturday and stop a four-game losing streak.

Needing to win out to salvage postseason hopes, the Wildcats (4-6) took a dominant first step against the Championship Subdivision-level Racers (1-10) for their first victory since a 20-17 upset at then-No. 6 Ole Miss on Sept. 28. Their offense started slowly but settled down to lead 24-0 at halftime — their highest scoring output in six games alone —on the way to posting 582 yards against the second-worst defense in FCS.

A fluky touchdown jump-started Kentucky as KaVan Reed appeared to intercept Brock Vandagriff's underthrown deep pass but instead deflected the football into the hands of receiver Hardley Gilmore IV, who caught the ball on the fly for his first career score from 52 yards.

Kentucky overcame an interception by Reed on its next drive to sandwich Demie Sumo-Kargnbaye's 3-yard rushing score and Ja'Mori Maclin's 17-yard TD pass from Vandagriff around the first of two Alex Raynor field goals. Boley took over in the second half and threw fourth-quarter scoring passes of 22 and 14 yards to Anthony Brown-Stephens.

Vandagriff, who was just cleared to play on Friday after suffering a concussion in the lat game, completed 12 of 19 passes for 183 yards, while Boley went 10 of 14 for 130 yards

James London kicked field goals of 32 and 36 for Murray State, which managed just 256 yards and dropped its eighth straight game.

The penalty-filled game at times resembled a caution-marred NASCAR race with 24 combined yellow flags and many more declined. Murray State was flagged 15 times for 112 yards, while Kentucky was penalized nine times for 87. The Takeaway

Murray State: The rebuilding Racers avoided being shut out for the third time this season but managed single-digit scoring for the third time in four games. Frequent offensive penalties didn't help but a defense that entered the game allowing 500.1 yards per outing stayed in form against offense-challenged Kentucky.

Kentucky: Whether this sparks a stretch run toward a bowl berth remains to be seen, especially with No. 3 Texas and No. 22 archrival Louisville following. The Wildcats at least posted the offensive effort they've sought all season. Up Next

Murray State visits Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Football Conference play to close the season.

Kentucky visits No. 3 Texas on Saturday.

