Browns' QB showdown: Dillon Gabriel steals spotlight from Shedeur Sanders in preseason clash

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is one of the NFL’s most intriguing heading into the 2025 season, with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett joined by rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

As the preseason wraps up, the team’s depth chart is taking shape, with Flacco as the clear starter, Gabriel making a strong case for QB2, and Sanders struggling to climb from QB4. Here’s how the competition unfolded and what it means for the regular season.

Joe Flacco's form Joe Flacco, a 17-year NFL veteran, solidified his role as the Browns’ QB1 with a sharp performance in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Completing all four passes on a second-quarter drive, including a 15-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr, Flacco showed he is still a reliable option at 40. With Deshaun Watson likely out for 2025 due to a re-ruptured Achilles, Flacco’s experience makes him the safe choice for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dillon Gabriel’s preseason surge Rookie Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has emerged as a strong contender for the backup role. Against the Rams, he completed 12-of-19 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in limited action, building on a solid outing against the Eagles (13-of-18, 143 yards, despite an interception and fumble).

Gabriel’s live arm and willingness to push the ball downfield have impressed coaches, though his adjustment to NFL tempo is ongoing. Drafted two rounds ahead of Sanders, Gabriel’s consistent preseason play has kept him at QB3, with some suggesting he’s closing in on QB2 behind Flacco.

Shedeur Sanders’ climb Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick whose draft slide shocked many, showed flashes of brilliance in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-23 passing. However, an oblique injury sidelined him for the Eagles game, and his return against the Rams was lackluster, with two three-and-out drives, including just one 6-yard completion.

Despite his college pedigree (7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns at Colorado), Sanders remains QB4 on the Browns’ depth chart, a position unchanged since training camp began.