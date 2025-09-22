Bruce Pearl retires: Auburn Coach steps down after historic 11-year run; Steven Pearl likely to take his role

College basketball faces another shocking shift with the abrupt retirement of Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, a coaching legend whose 11-year tenure transformed the Tigers into a powerhouse. The 65-year-old finalized his decision to step away, marking the second consecutive preseason rocked by a high-profile coaching exit, following Virginia’s Tony Bennett in October 2024.
Pearl’s departure closes a remarkable chapter for Auburn, highlighted by two Final Four appearances, including a No. 1 seed run last season.
(More to follow)