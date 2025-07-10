Bryan Baker traded to Tampa Bay Rays from Baltimore Orioles; check details

The Tampa Bay Rays made a strategic move on Thursday to strengthen their bullpen by acquiring right-handed pitcher Bryan Baker from the Baltimore Orioles. In exchange, the Orioles received the 37th overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, a Competitive Balance Round A selection. This trade addresses a critical need for the Rays, whose bullpen has struggled recently.

Trade details The Rays parted with one of their six Day 1 draft picks, including two in the Competitive Balance Round A, to secure Baker. Their depth in draft selections, bolstered by an earlier offseason trade with the Athletics for Jeffrey Springs, allowed Tampa Bay to make this move without compromising their future.

For the Orioles, on the other hand, the 37th overall pick is a valuable asset, offering a chance to add a high-potential prospect to their system. This will likely align with their long-term rebuilding strategy.

Bryan Baker’s form Bryan Baker is expected to bring a commanding presence to the mound. The 30-year-old Florida native has posted a 3.52 ERA and a stellar 1.10 WHIP over 38 1/3 innings in 42 appearances this season.

His 49 strikeouts against just nine walks highlight his exceptional control, though he has allowed a career-high eight home runs in 2025.

“It’s always been a really good staff, top to bottom,” Baker told reporters.

“They clearly know what they’re doing in terms of developing arms and figuring out how to get guys out at the big league level. I’m excited to learn over there, for sure,” he added.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen struggles The Rays’ bullpen has been a weak point recently, with multi-run leads slipping away in four of their five losses this month.

While Manuel Rodríguez is nearing a return from a rehab assignment, Baker’s addition will be significant for the side.

With 173 outings, a 3.73 ERA, and 199 strikeouts over four seasons with the Orioles, Baker will be geared up for the high-pressure situations.

Departure from Baltimore For Baker, leaving Baltimore was emotional. After debuting with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, he found stability with the Orioles.

“It’s been everything,” Baker said.

“They gave me my opportunity to get established in the big leagues. Obviously getting close with everybody in this room and developing on the field and off the field. It’s been four of the best years of my life, for sure,” he further expressed.