Bryan Mbeumo’s £65m transfer agreed: Manchester United set to secure Brentford's star forward

Manchester United have secured a major deal with Brentford, accepting a £65 million bid for their star winger, Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international, who has been remarkable in the Premier League, is set to become United’s third signing of the summer, following forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

Bryan Mbeumo in the 2024/25 season Bryan Mbeumo has been in great form, and his 2024/25 Premier League season stats prove it.

Last season, the 25-year-old started all 38 games, contributing an impressive 27 goals and assists combined. Mbeumo is surpassed only by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak when it comes to shot conversion rate (23.53%).

Mbeumo stands out for his ability to drive the ball forward. He led the Premier League with nine carries of over five meters that directly resulted in goals. Off the ball, his constant pressing and impressive speed, ranking fourth in the league at 36.63 km/h, make him an ideal fit for Manchester United’s high-energy style under manager Ruben Amorim.

2024/25 season stats Games started - 38

Goals + Assists - 27

Expected goals - 12.26

Shots on Target - 41

Chances created - 70

Touches in the opp box - 177

Possession won final 1/3 - 32

Details about the transfer: From £55 million to £65 million Manchester United placed their initial bid worth £55 million in early June. However, it was rebuffed and followed by a £62.5 million offer at the end of the month that also fell short.

On the other hand, their latest bid of £65 million, with potential add-ons of £5 million, finally met Brentford’s valuation.

This deal marks Brentford’s biggest-ever sale, surpassing previous records for the club since Mbeumo’s arrival from Troyes in 2019.

With only two years left on his Brentford contract, the Bees recognized Mbeumo’s desire to take the next step in his career. The transfer’s timing is critical, as Man United will hope to finalize the deal before their pre-season tour of the United States, which will begin on July 22.

Manchester United's vision behind signing Bryan Mbeumo Mbeumo’s versatility and attacking output align perfectly with Ruben Amorim’s tactical philosophy. Known for his high-pressing, fluid systems, Amorim will value Mbeumo’s ability to win possession in dangerous areas and transition quickly with the ball.

His addition will strengthen Manchester United’s attacking options, complementing the recent signings of Cunha and Leon.

What’s next for Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford, and Manchester United? With a medical pending, Bryan Mbeumo could join Manchester United’s squad for their pre-season tour, giving fans an early glimpse of his potential impact.

Brentford, on the other hand, will reinvest £65 million as they will look to maintain their top-half Premier League status.