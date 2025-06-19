Bryan Mbeumo's deal with Man United nears completion as Brentford greenlight £8.5m replacement

Manchester United’s budget has been tightened, but their transfer strategy prioritizes high-impact signings.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their second goal
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their second goal(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United are inching closer to their second major signing of the summer as they are set to sign Brentford’s remarkable winger Bryan Mbeumo. After an underwhelming 2024/25 season that saw United slump to 15th position in the Premier League standings and lose the Europa League final to Tottenham, a rebuilding of the team has begun. The transfer window kickstarted with a £62.5m deal for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, and now Mbeumo is poised to join the United’s attack.

Details of the deal

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony are set to leave Old Trafford and thus manager Erik ten Hag is focused on reinforcing the forward line. United’s opening £45m bid for Mbeumo fell short of Brentford’s £60m valuation, but negotiations have made significant progress.

The 25-year-old Cameroon star, who has rejected interest from Tottenham, is keen on a move to United, with personal terms expected to be straightforward. A full agreement is reportedly on the horizon.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to clinch Europa League title

Brentford’s replacement plan

Brentford’s move to secure a replacement for Mbeumo has hinted at his departure from the club. The Bees have greenlighted a €10m (£8.5m) deal for Metz winger Cheikh Sabaly, a versatile attacker ready to step into Mbeumo’s role.

Bryan Mbeumo’s dream

Mbeumo has always expressed his ambition to play for a top club, and his versatility and goal-scoring instinct make him a perfect fit for Manchester United’s revival plan. His comments from last year highlight his desire for a big move, and Old Trafford could be the stage for him to shine.

Financial challenges

Missing out on Champions League qualification has tightened Manchester United’s budget, but Ineos’ transfer strategy prioritizes high-impact signings. Mbeumo’s arrival could be an important step in restoring United’s attacking front and lifting the club to bounce back and make it to the Premier League contention. With momentum building, this transfer will be a defining moment in Manchester United’s team-rebuilding strategy.

Bryan Mbeumo's performance in 2024/25 season

Total matches: 42

Total goals: 20

Total assists: 8

Successful dribbles: 52.4%

