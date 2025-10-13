Bryce Young, Rico Dowdle power Carolina Panthers to thrilling 30-27 win Over Dallas Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers ended a three-game losing streak against the Dallas Cowboys with a dramatic 30-27 win at home, sealed by a game-winning 31-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired. Led by quarterback Bryce Young and running back Rico Dowdle, the Panthers outplayed the Cowboys in a high-energy matchup, showcasing offensive firepower and capitalizing on the Cowboys’ struggling defense.

Performances by Bryce Young and Rice Dowdle Bryce Young delivered a standout performance, completing 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns. His precision and poise were evident as he connected with key playmakers, including rookie Jalen McMillan and Dowdle.

Rico Dowdle, on the other hand, was the game’s true star, amassing an astounding 239 all-purpose yards, a franchise record for a single game. Dowdle ran for 183 yards on 30 carries and added four receptions for 56 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown catch in the second half.

His versatility overwhelmed the Dallas Cowboys' defense, which struggled to contain him. Following a 206-yard performance in Week 5, Dowdle’s back-to-back dominance has cemented his role as an important part of the Carolina Panthers' offense.

What happened in the game? The game was a back-and-forth battle, with Carolina outgaining Dallas 410-261 in total yards and dominating first downs 27-15. Despite trailing 17-13 at halftime, the Panthers’ relentless attack and defensive adjustments turned the tide in the second half.

The first half The Dallas Cowboys started with a three-and-out, allowing the Carolina Panthers to strike first with a field goal after Dowdle’s effective runs. The Cowboys responded with a field goal of their own, but the game’s momentum shifted when Young threw an interception. Cowboys’ Donovan Wilson capitalized, and a penalty on Dowdle for unnecessary roughness gifted Dallas prime field position. Dak Prescott then found tight end Hunter Luepke for a 4th-and-1 touchdown, putting Dallas ahead 10-3.

Carolina answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Young to rookie Jalen McMillan, tying the game at 10-10. Dallas regained the lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Jake Ferguson. Late in the half, a chaotic Panthers drive saw Young’s pass to Xavier Legette lead to a lateral and a fumble by Dowdle. After officials clarified the legal play, Fitzgerald’s 55-yard field goal narrowed the gap to 17-13 at halftime.