Bucky Irving injury update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB's status uncertain ahead of NFL Week 5 clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another blow after falling 31-25 to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Week 4. The team received an update on running back Bucky Irving's injury. The rookie sensation has been sidelined by a nagging foot injury.

Irving, who lit up the field with 63 rushing yards and a 72-yard touchdown reception against Philly, now faces a real chance of sitting out Sunday's crucial clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

What happened during the Philadelphia Eagles game During the final moments of the first half in the Buccaneers’ 27-20 defeat to Philadelphia, Irving absorbed a punishing hit from linebacker Jihaad Campbell on a short pass play. The tackle resulted in an awkward fall.

Despite the impact, Irving showed resilience, returning for the second half and finishing the game with 165 total yards, including 70 rushing and 95 receiving. His performance highlighted his importance to the Bucs’ offense, but post-game comments from head coach Todd Bowles raised concerns.

On Monday, Bowles confirmed that Irving was among several players undergoing MRIs, stating, “Yeah, he’s one of them,” when asked about the running back’s condition.

Recent injury update Initially unaware of the severity due to adrenaline, Irving's condition became apparent by Wednesday's walkthrough practice. He was observed navigating the team facility with a protective boot on his left foot and relying on crutches for support.

Medical evaluations are ongoing to determine the precise nature of the injury, described as affecting the ankle and/or foot.

Head coach Todd Bowles has classified the injury as day-to-day, noting that Irving's participation in the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks hinges on his ability to forgo the protective boot by Friday.

Despite the uncertainty, the Buccaneers do not consider the injury season-ending. The team views Irving's recovery as a week-to-week process, with no plans to place him on injured reserve at this time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backfield depth tested The Buccaneers will turn to their running back depth chart to fill the void if Irving misses the upcoming matchup. Rachaad White, a 2022 third-round pick in the final year of his rookie contract, is poised to take on the lead role.

White’s versatility as a runner and receiver provides continuity, though he lacks Irving’s breakaway dynamism. Behind him, undrafted free agents Sean Tucker (2023) and Josh Williams (2025) offer depth. Tucker’s speed and receiving skills make him a viable complement, while Williams, a recent addition, provides a physical presence.