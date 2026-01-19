Buffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott, promote Brandon Beane in major leadership shakeup after no Super Bowl

Sean McDermott was hired in 2017. During his tenure he turned Buffalo Bills into a consistent contender. He posted a 98-50 regular-season record and snapped an 18-year playoff drought in his first season.

Aachal Maniyar
Published19 Jan 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Buffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott(AP)

The Buffalo Bills parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons and promoted general manager Brandon Beane to president of football operations. The moves followed Sunday’s painful 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round.

Owner Terry Pegula released a statement explaining the decision.“Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” Pegula said. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”

(More to follow)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsBuffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott, promote Brandon Beane in major leadership shakeup after no Super Bowl
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.