Buffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott, promote Brandon Beane in major leadership shakeup after no Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons and promoted general manager Brandon Beane to president of football operations. The moves followed Sunday’s painful 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round.

Owner Terry Pegula released a statement explaining the decision.“Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” Pegula said. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”