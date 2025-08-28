Buffalo Bills welcome back Jordan Poyer: Veteran safety makes return after 1 year

The Buffalo Bills are reuniting with safety Jordan Poyer, a former All-Pro who spent seven seasons with the team from 2017 to 2023 before playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Poyer’s agents confirmed the move, and the veteran is set to join the Bills’ practice squad. This homecoming follows the Bills’ announcement of their initial 53-man roster, which includes safeties Damar Hamlin, Taylor Rapp, and Cole Bishop.

An experienced playmaker returns Jordan Poyer’s return to the Buffalo Bills is expected to strengthen the team's defensive backfield. The 33-year-old earned All-Pro honors in 2021, a standout season where he recorded 93 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and five interceptions.

However, his performance dipped during his 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins, where he started 16 games. The Bills will aim to reignite Poyer’s playmaking ability with the familiarity with their system.

A seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, Poyer didn’t find his stride until joining Buffalo in 2017. Over his 12-year NFL career, which includes 133 starts, he has amassed an impressive 904 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 24 interceptions. His experience and versatility make him a valuable asset for the Bills.

Buffalo Bills' strategy The Buffalo Bills’ decision to bring back Jordan Poyer comes as they aim to address weaknesses in their defensive backfield. In 2024, Buffalo’s pass defense struggled, ranking 24th in the NFL for total pass yards allowed. Their third-down defense was even more concerning, ranking 30th with opponents converting 44.5% of third-down attempts. These numbers highlight the need for veteran leadership and playmaking in the secondary, and Poyer’s return could help stabilize this unit.

Interestingly, Poyer isn’t the only familiar face rejoining Buffalo’s secondary. Veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, a 2019 All-Pro, also returned this offseason after splitting the 2024 season between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. The reunion of Poyer and White signals the team's intent to depend on experienced players to improve a defense that underperformed last year.