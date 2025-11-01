Burnley vs Arsenal: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Burnley will lock horns with Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Saturday (November 1). The match will be played at Turf Moor Stadium. In the points table, Arsenal are at the top with 22 points from 7 wins, 1 draw, and a loss. On the other hand, Burnley are in 16th place with 10 points from 3 wins, one draw, and five losses. Here are all the details about the clash.
Date: Saturday, November 1
Time: 11 AM ET in the US/ 8:30 PM IST in India
Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
VAR: Robert Jones
Fans in the United States can watch the match live on USA Network, Peacock Premium, and NBC Sports App.
Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on JioHotstar with a subscription.
Microsoft Co-pilot: “Arsenal are expected to edge past Burnley in a low-scoring affair, continuing their dominant run. Burnley may be buoyed by recent victories, but Arsenal’s airtight defense and unbeaten record at Turf Moor give them the upper hand.”
Chat GPT: "Arsenal are expected to dominate possession and control the tempo against Burnley, who will likely sit deep and look to counter. With their attacking depth and form, the Gunners should find a breakthrough despite Burnley’s resilience. Prediction: Arsenal win comfortably, possibly by a two-goal margin."
Burnley: Manuel Benson and Hjalmar Ekdal remain sidelined, while Lyle Foster faces a late fitness test.
Arsenal: Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to feature, though Thomas Partey is doubtful.
Arsenal starting XI: Raya (GK); Calafiori, Magalhaes, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Trossard, Saka and Gyokeres.
Burnley starting XI: Dubravka (GK); Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino, Larent; Ugochukwu, Anthony and Flemming
Matches won by Burnley: 32
Matches won by Arsenal: 56
Matches ending in a draw: 24
