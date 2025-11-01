Subscribe

Burnley vs Arsenal: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Premier League: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, head-to-head details, and confirmed lineups for the clash between Burnley and Arsenal.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated1 Nov 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, (file photo)
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, (file photo)(Action Images via Reuters)

Burnley will lock horns with Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Saturday (November 1). The match will be played at Turf Moor Stadium. In the points table, Arsenal are at the top with 22 points from 7 wins, 1 draw, and a loss. On the other hand, Burnley are in 16th place with 10 points from 3 wins, one draw, and five losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

Burnley vs Arsenal: Match details

Date: Saturday, November 1

Time: 11 AM ET in the US/ 8:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Robert Jones

Burnley vs Arsenal: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on USA Network, Peacock Premium, and NBC Sports App.

Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on JioHotstar with a subscription.

AI Predictions

Microsoft Co-pilot: “Arsenal are expected to edge past Burnley in a low-scoring affair, continuing their dominant run. Burnley may be buoyed by recent victories, but Arsenal’s airtight defense and unbeaten record at Turf Moor give them the upper hand.”

Chat GPT: "Arsenal are expected to dominate possession and control the tempo against Burnley, who will likely sit deep and look to counter. With their attacking depth and form, the Gunners should find a breakthrough despite Burnley’s resilience. Prediction: Arsenal win comfortably, possibly by a two-goal margin."

Burnley vs Arsenal: Team news

Burnley: Manuel Benson and Hjalmar Ekdal remain sidelined, while Lyle Foster faces a late fitness test.

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to feature, though Thomas Partey is doubtful.

Burnley vs Arsenal: Confirmed lineups

Arsenal starting XI: Raya (GK); Calafiori, Magalhaes, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Trossard, Saka and Gyokeres.

Burnley starting XI: Dubravka (GK); Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino, Larent; Ugochukwu, Anthony and Flemming

Burnley vs Arsenal: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Burnley: 32

Matches won by Arsenal: 56

Matches ending in a draw: 24

 
 
