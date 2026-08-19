BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty enter pre-quarterfinals; Lakshya Sen makes shock exit

Two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu and fast-rising Ayush Shetty progressed to the pre-quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships 2026 on Wednesday while Lakshya Sen suffered a shock second-round defeat to USA's Garret Tan to make an early exit.

Sindhu, who is chasing an unprecedented sixth world championship medal, secured a 21-16, 21-17 win over Canada's Wen Yu Zhang to enter the last-16. The 2019 World Champion, seeded ninth, will face China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi next in the round of 16.

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Ayush Shetty brushed aside Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 to set up a clash with a formidable opponent in Indonesia's Alwi Farhan. Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after receiving a walkover.

The fifth-seeded Indians, who have already won two bronze medals at the World Championships, had received a first-round bye and were scheduled to face Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Macau's Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11.

Tough day for Lakshya Sen Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, could not match USA's former world Junior No.1 Garret Tan's pace, attack and deception, losing 21-19, 19-21, 17-21 in the men's singles round of 32. “It was a very tough match. I gave my all whatever I had in my tank,” Sen said after his defeat.

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"I was also exhausted physically in the third game. I will give a lot of credit to him, he played a solid game. I am little disappointed though I gave my all in the end but it wasn't enough. He was just a better player today," a crestfallen Sen said. It is a big tournament, it would hurt probably more, but we have some big tournaments coming up, so will prepare for that," he added.

Meanwhile, young Unnati Hooda, making her debut at the prestigious tournament, also bowed out after squandering an opening-game advantage, losing 21-11, 9-21, 21-23 to 12th seed Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles. The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun also went down 17-21, 14-21 to Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.

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Important results at BWF Championships 2026 Men's Singles: Ayush Shetty (IND) bt Dumindu Abeywickrama (SL) 21-8, 21-10; Gareth Tan (USA) bt 14-Lakshya Sen (IND) 19-21, 21-19, 21-17; 3-Jonatan Christie (INA) bt Jia Heng Teh (SIN) 19-21, 21-19, 21-11; Rasmus Gemme (DEN) bt Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) 13-21, 21-17, 21-11;

Women's Singles: 9-PV Sindhu (IND) bt Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 ; 13-Michelle Li (CAN) bt Unnati Hood (IND) 11-21, 21-9, 23-21

Mixed Doubles: 15-Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (IND) bt Leong Lok Chong/Ng Weng Chi (MAC) 21-11, 21-11

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in