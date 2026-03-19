Cade Cunningham injury update: Detroit Pistons star diagnosed with collapsed lung; faces extended absence

Cade Cunningham injury update: The issue came to light following Cunningham's early exit from a recent game against the Washington Wizards.

Aachal Maniyar
Published19 Mar 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Cade Cunningham injury update
Cade Cunningham injury update(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung. The injury is expected to sideline the All-Star for an extended period, dealing a major blow to the team leading the Eastern Conference.

Details about the injury

The issue came to light following Cade Cunningham's early exit from a recent game against the Washington Wizards. He initially suffered back spasms after diving for a loose ball and colliding with a Wizards player in the first quarter. While the team initially described it as back spasms and later a lower back contusion, further medical evaluation revealed the more severe condition involving his left lung, including some fluid around it.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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