Cade Cunningham injury update: Detroit Pistons star diagnosed with collapsed lung; faces extended absence

Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung. The injury is expected to sideline the All-Star for an extended period, dealing a major blow to the team leading the Eastern Conference.

Details about the injury

The issue came to light following Cade Cunningham's early exit from a recent game against the Washington Wizards. He initially suffered back spasms after diving for a loose ball and colliding with a Wizards player in the first quarter. While the team initially described it as back spasms and later a lower back contusion, further medical evaluation revealed the more severe condition involving his left lung, including some fluid around it.