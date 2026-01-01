Caden Durham entering transfer portal: LSU running back set to explore options for 2026

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, marking a significant development in the program's offseason roster changes under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Caden Durham's tenure at LSU The sophomore from Duncanville, Texas, made an immediate impact during his two seasons in Baton Rouge. As a former top-100 recruit and four-star prospect, Caden Durham rushed for 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns on 251 carries across 24 games. In his freshman year, he earned SEC Offensive Freshman of the Year honours with 753 yards and six scores.

At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Durham proved versatile, contributing as a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. His combination of burst, vision, and receiving skills positions him as one of the top available running backs in this winter's transfer portal window.

Impact of coaching transition Caden Durham's decision came amid major changes at LSU. The Tigers hired Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss in late November 2025, following the mid-season firing of previous leadership. Kiffin, renowned for his transfer portal expertise, has been actively rebuilding the roster for 2026.

The running back room has seen significant turnover, with JuJuan Johnson and Kaleb Jackson also entering the portal earlier. This will leave LSU with just one scholarship running back heading into the new year.

Harlem Berry returning On a positive note, five-star freshman Harlem Berry has committed to returning for his sophomore season. Berry rushed for approximately 491 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. With Berry locked in, Kiffin can build depth around him through incoming transfers.

Outlook for LSU's 2026 backfield Lane Kiffin's history of portal success suggests LSU will aggressively target experienced running backs to complement Berry. The winter portal window, open through mid-January, provides ample opportunity to reload.

Caden Durham, with two years of eligibility remaining, is expected to draw widespread interest from Power conference programs. His departure will reshape LSU's plans but highlights the ever-evolving landscape of college football rosters. As Kiffin settles in, Tigers fans can anticipate an active offseason aimed at restoring championship contention in 2026.

FAQs 1. Why did Caden Durham enter the transfer portal? Caden Durham's decision follows a major coaching change at LSU, with Lane Kiffin replacing the previous staff in late 2025.

2. Who remains in LSU's running back room for 2026? With Durham, Johnson, and Jackson entering the portal, five-star freshman Harlem Berry is currently the only scholarship running back on the roster.