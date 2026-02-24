Caitlin Clark celebrates former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall's engagement with heartfelt reaction

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever superstar and former Iowa Hawkeyes legend, showed her enduring friendship with ex-teammate Gabbie Marshall by enthusiastically congratulating her on a major personal milestone. Marshall recently announced her engagement, sparking joy across the basketball community and highlighting the lasting bonds from their time together at Iowa.

Iowa duo’s strong bond Before dominating the WNBA, Caitlin Clark scripted her name in college basketball history with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 24-year-old guard shattered records, finishing her career as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer with 3,951 points. She earned two Naismith Awards, two Wooden Awards, and three Big Ten Player of the Year honors, leading Iowa to back-to-back NCAA championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Gabbie Marshall was a key part of that success. As a four-year starter, she appeared in 166 games with 137 starts, providing elite defense and leadership that complemented Clark’s scoring prowess. Together, they helped the Hawkeyes secure three straight Big Ten Tournament titles and multiple deep NCAA Tournament runs. Their on-court chemistry translated into a genuine off-court friendship that has stood the test of time.

Gabbie Marshall’s joyful announcement On Sunday (February 22), Marshall shared exciting news on Instagram that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Spencer Touro, on February 18.

She wrote, “2-18-26 WE’RE ENGAGED!! So excited for this next chapter of our lives!"

The post drew congratulations from former teammates and fans. Marshall, who pursued a master’s degree in occupational therapy at the University of North Carolina after college instead of a pro basketball career, continues to stay connected with her Iowa roots.

Caitlin Clark’s heartfelt response Caitlin Clark commented enthusiastically on Marshall’s post: “LETSSSSS RAGEEEE” followed by “CONGRATS SISTA.” Her hype-filled reaction quickly caught attention online, with fans praising the wholesome moment and the Iowa sisterhood’s ongoing support.