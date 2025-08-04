Caitlin Clark injury update: Indiana Fever star faces uncertain return timeline; misses seventh consecutive game

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever’s standout player, has missed her seventh consecutive game due to a right groin injury as the team is facing the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

The injury, sustained during the Fever’s victory over the Connecticut Sun on July 15, has left Clark without an official return timeline.

Caitlin Clark injury update The Indiana Fever’s medical team provided an update on July 24, stating, “Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered.”

The focus remains on her recovery and long-term health, with Clark continuing rehabilitation under the guidance of the team’s medical staff.

Indiana Fever's upcoming schedule and Clark's return Indiana Fever will embark on a four-game road trip in August, including matchups against the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury. It remains uncertain whether Clark will return during this stretch.

The absence of a clear timeline highlights the team’s cautious approach to ensuring her full recovery.

A challenging season for Clark Caitlin Clark’s second season in the WNBA has been impacted by injuries, a contrast to her Rookie of the Year campaign.

Limited to just 13 appearances, Clark has battled a left quad strain, a left groin injury, and now the current right groin issue. These setbacks have forced her to miss significant events, including the Commissioner’s Cup championship and All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

Reflecting on her injury-plagued season, Clark shared her struggles with Glamour during All-Star weekend, “This is the first time I haven’t felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that.” She emphasized the importance of balancing physical and mental health as a professional athlete, noting, “It’s been a journey learning about that.”

On-Court struggles When healthy, Clark has found it difficult to replicate the form that earned her All-WNBA First Team honors last season.

Despite a standout triple-double in the season opener and a 32-point, eight-rebound, nine-assist performance upon returning from her first injury, Clark has been caught in a shooting slump.

In her last seven games, she has converted just 7 of 49 three-point attempts and has gone 0-for-3 from beyond the arc in three games. Her season averages reflect the struggle, with a 36.7% field goal percentage and a 27.9% three-point shooting rate, including a dismal 2-for-35 from downtown on the road.

Despite these challenges, Clark remains a key contributor, averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, ranking her second in the league in assists.