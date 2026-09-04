Cal Quantrill continues strong run, Corey Seager homers as Rangers blank Rays 6-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cal Quantrill allowed two singles and two walks in seven innings, and Corey Seager hit a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 on Thursday night.

Quantrill (7-5) has a 1.25 ERA over eight outings, including seven starts, since July 28 at Tampa Bay. His ERA in seven career starts against the Rays is 1.77.

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Jakob Junis and Chase Silseth finished the combined three-hitter, Texas' 13th shutout this season.

Seager’s blast to right field in the fifth inning followed Ezequiel Duran’s flare to right that scored Logan O’Hoppe. Seager previously hit balls to the warning track in left and center.

The Rangers (70-71) are one-half game behind Cleveland for the AL’s final wild-card spot and trail first-place Houston in the West by two games.

Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan (10-7) allowed four runs in five innings. McClanahan hasn’t made it through six innings since July 8.

The Rays matched a season low in hits as they were shut out for the eighth time this season. With the AL’s best record at 83-57, they lead the East by three games over the New York Yankees. They’re 9-11 since Aug. 14 after an 18-4 stretch.

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Texas took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Wyatt Langford doubled into the left field corner and scored on Justin Foscue’s single to left.

The Rangers added two runs in the eighth when Evan Carter tripled home Langford and scored on Jake Burger's sacrifice fly.

The Rays have lost 10 consecutive games at Globe Life Field. Their most recent win at the park came on June 2, 2022.

Friday night’s game will pit Rays RHP Nick Martinez (13-4, 2.99 ERA), whose first four big league seasons were spent with Texas, against Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-10, 4.44).

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