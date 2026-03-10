Caleb Foster injury update: Duke Blue Devils guard out indefinitely with foot fracture ahead of ACC tournament

Duke's high-flying season took a serious hit as starting guard Caleb Foster suffered a fractured right foot, sidelining him indefinitely. The injury struck during the Blue Devils' convincing 76-61 victory over rival North Carolina on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coach Jon Scheyer confirmed the setback, noting Foster underwent further evaluation and imaging after exiting early in the first half. Foster, who returned to the bench wearing a walking boot and using a knee scooter, is now ruled out for the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Also Read | Boston College fires basketball coach Earl Grant. Eagles will seek 5th coach since last NCAA berth

Coach Jon Scheyer on injury Scheyer expressed cautious optimism for a potential NCAA Tournament return but emphasized the uncertainty. He highlighted the team's mindset moving forward.

"In his mind and our mind, we'll do everything we possibly can with our mindset to continue to advance where we can give him a shot to come back when it's all said and done," Scheyer said earlier in the week regarding similar injury scenarios, though recent reports indicate a more guarded outlook for Foster's immediate availability.

Key losses compound Duke's challenges The 6-foot-5 junior has been a steady presence, starting every game and averaging around 8.5 points, 2.8 assists, and rebounding contributions. His defensive tenacity and playmaking have been vital for the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (29-2 overall, dominant in ACC play).

Compounding the issue, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II missed the UNC matchup due to ongoing right foot soreness and also wore a boot on the bench. Scheyer indicated both players are unlikely to feature in Charlotte this week, with hopes pinned on their recovery for March Madness.

"I’d be shocked if both of them are playing next week," Scheyer stated post-UNC game.

Also Read | Over 20 charged in major college basketball game-fixing scandal

Roster adjustments and rising stars step up With Caleb Foster sidelined, freshman guard Cayden Boozer emerged as the primary replacement against UNC, playing heavy minutes and delivering seven points plus rebounds while handling point duties effectively. His performance suggests he could anchor the backcourt during the conference tournament.

The Blue Devils, as the top seed, open ACC Tournament quarterfinal action Thursday against either Florida State or California. Despite the absences, Duke's talent pool, including strong rebounding (they dominated UNC on the glass), keeps them as heavy favourites.

Postseason implications loom large These foot injuries arrive at a critical juncture, with the NCAA Tournament just days away after the ACC event. Duke has shown resilience all season, boasting one of the nation's best records and a history of thriving in March.