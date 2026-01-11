Caleb Williams leads epic comeback as Bears stun Packers 31-27 in NFC Wild Card thriller; key takeaways from NFL clash

The Chicago Bears delivered one of the most dramatic performances in franchise history on Saturday (January 10), rallying from an 18-point deficit to defeat the rival Green Bay Packers 31-27 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field. In a contest filled with emotions, thrill, and clutch plays, the Bears advanced to the Divisional Round for the first time since 2010, marking their first postseason victory in 15 years. Here are the key takeaways from the epic NFL matchup.

Historic rivalry reversal For decades, the Green Bay Packers have dominated this classic NFC North matchup, but the Chicago Bears finally turned the tables in spectacular way. Trailing 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 entering the fourth quarter, Chicago erupted for 25 points in the final frame. The comeback erased an 18-point hole, the largest in Bears playoff history, and silenced the Packers. Bears players embraced the moment.

Head coach Ben Johnson added, "There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike. This one meant something to us."

Caleb Williams shines in playoff debut Rookie sensation Caleb Williams struggled early, throwing two interceptions, but exploded in the fourth quarter with 195 passing yards and two touchdowns. He finished 24-of-48 for a Bears postseason-record 361 yards, two scores, and two picks. A highlight was his off-balance, fourth-and-eight throw to Rome Odunze, keeping a crucial drive alive.

Williams reflected, “It's fourth down. I got to put the ball in play. Rome went and made a great catch, adjusting to the ball. I threw him up field. I think 25 was trailing him and so put it up field a little bit. It creates an awkward angle for him and makes it a little bit easier to catch for Rome.”

Odunze praised his QB, "It’s the best throw until he makes the next best throw, you know what I'm saying? You could say that every week with this dude. Man, he's a spectacular talent. Super happy to be his teammate and watch him thrive out there."

The game-winner came with 1:43 left, a 25-yard TD strike to DJ Moore, capping Chicago's relentless surge.

Defense steps up, and injuries hit The Chicago Bears' pass rush woke up after a quiet first half, recording eight quarterback hits (including three from Montez Sweat) and forcing four straight punts. This shift disrupted Jordan Love and the Packers' offense.

Unfortunately, injuries struck: Linebacker TJ Edwards suffered a fibula fracture, and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo a patellar tendon injury, both likely season-enders. Johnson noted, "Doesn't look good for either one of them."

What's next for the Chicago Bears This victory, Chicago's seventh comeback win of the season, solidifies their resilience under Williams and Johnson. The Bears now host either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.