Cam Atkinson to sign one-day contract for retiring as Blue Jacket; all you need to know

Cam Atkinson is set to sign a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 16. The team will honour Atkinson with a ceremony taking place before the Blue Jackets’ home game against the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena. This heartfelt moment will celebrate Atkinson’s remarkable 10-year tenure with the club and his lasting impact on the franchise.

Advertisement

Cam Atkinson's storied career with the Columbus Blue Jackets Drafted by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round (No. 157 overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Cam Atkinson became one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Over 10 seasons with Columbus, he played 627 games, amassing 213 goals, 189 assists, and 402 points. Notably, he ranks second in points, goals, and game-winning goals (42) to Rick Nash (547, 289, 44).

Atkinson’s consistency was a hallmark of his career. He also represented the Blue Jackets at two NHL All-Star Games in 2017 and 2019 and was named to the Blue Jackets’ Quarter-Century Team.

His six hat tricks remain a franchise record, with memorable performances like his April 5, 2012, hat trick against Colorado and his March 15, 2018, hat trick in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Playoff heroics and franchise records Cam Atkinson was a clutch performer in the postseason, leading the Blue Jackets in playoff goals (10), assists (16), and points (26) across 35 games. His standout moment came during the 2018-19 playoffs, when Columbus swept the President’s Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in a historic first-round upset. Atkinson contributed two goals and eight points in 10 games that postseason, cementing his legacy as a big-game player.

His name is scripted across the Blue Jackets’ record books. Atkinson ranks second in franchise history in game-winning goals (42) and shots on goal (1,883), third in power-play goals (42), and fourth in power-play points (95). He was also named to the Blue Jackets’ Quarter-Century Team, recognizing his contributions over the franchise’s first 25 years.

Advertisement